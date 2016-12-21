The Latest: DCTA route changes
Modifications to the Denton County Transportation Authority's Connect bus routes , which serve Lewisville and Denton, are being held off until May. Officials had originally anticipated implementing changes to the fixed routes in January. The current bus route schedule will remain effective through May, according to DCTA officials.
