Lewisville PD warn of man impersonating code officer Read Story Jordan Armstrong
Police are warning residents to watch for a man impersonating a code officer in order to get access to residential backyards. Two incidents were reported Tuesday afternoon on Tanner Drive in the Orchard Valley Estates neighborhood and on Holly Oak in the Timberbrook addition.
