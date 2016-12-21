Lewisville PD warn of man impersonati...

Lewisville PD warn of man impersonating code officer Read Story Jordan Armstrong

Wednesday Dec 28

Police are warning residents to watch for a man impersonating a code officer in order to get access to residential backyards. Two incidents were reported Tuesday afternoon on Tanner Drive in the Orchard Valley Estates neighborhood and on Holly Oak in the Timberbrook addition.

Lewisville, TX

