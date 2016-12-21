Blotter: Man arrested after threatening wife with knife

A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on a terroristic threat charge after his wife told police he threatened her with a knife at a home in the 1800 block of Mohican Avenue. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 9:38 p.m. when they searched the area and found the man intoxicated in the home's backyard, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.