Workers compensation seminar set for July 25

A workers compensation workshop and seminar for local employers, conducted by the Juniata Valley Employer Advisory Council, is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 25. The event will take place at PA CareerLink Lewistown. The attorneys will discuss post-accident drug screening in light of new regulations and the effect on human resources and the Workers Compensation Act; opioid/compound pain cream use by claimants and its impact on cost of the claim and delay in their return to work; and workers compensation law updates over the past two years.

