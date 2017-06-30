River Valley Idol to be selected on Saturday
The River Valley Idol finals will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday on the square in Lewistown, in the Juniata Valley Bank parking lot, next to the large mural. The contest will feature the top 10 finalists, who will compete to win first, second and third place prizes.
