Relay For Life raises more than $158,000
Mifflin County High School students Madison Holland, left, Justin Jacobs and Amber Schifano lead their group 'Shooting for a Cure' while walking the luminaria/silent lap during Relay For Life Saturday at Kish Park. Jamie Fisher, right, of Lewistown, passes the flame to Dee Thompson, of Mifflintown, at the Relay for Life luminaria ceremony held Saturday at Kish Park in Burnham.
