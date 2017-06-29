Police: Woman charged for DUI

A Lewistown woman has been charged with several misdemeanors and summary offenses after she was discovered to by driving with a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal limit. On June 2 around 1:50 p.m., Pennsylvania Department of Transportation flaggers alerted Gregory Stottle, of the Armagh Township Police Department, that a white SUV was observed driving all over the roadway, according to court documents.

