Police: Woman charged for DUI
A Lewistown woman has been charged with several misdemeanors and summary offenses after she was discovered to by driving with a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal limit. On June 2 around 1:50 p.m., Pennsylvania Department of Transportation flaggers alerted Gregory Stottle, of the Armagh Township Police Department, that a white SUV was observed driving all over the roadway, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
