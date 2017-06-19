Police Reports
Upon further investigation, the man was operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana. He also had marijuana and paraphernalia on his possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|May 30
|Jess6270
|72
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May '17
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|What a joke
|3
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC