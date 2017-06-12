Police report

Police report

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

A Criminal mischief - 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - May 10 - Derek Oberlin, 29 of Port Royal, reported a picture in his vehicle was being ripped and received unwanted text messages from an unknown person at Walker's Wood Products in Mifflintown Borough. A Criminal trespass/disorderly conduct - 9:39 p.m. - May 13 - Austin Vargas, 20 of Burnham, Brock Specht, 20, Dustin Snook, 19, Taylor Gilkey, 22 all of Lewistown, and Todd Breon Jr., 23 of McClure, are all accused of parking at the Mifflin County Christian Academy and contacting one another via the school's security camera.

