Police: Man arrested following assault

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

A Lewistown man is in jail following an assault involving bolt cutters, a baseball bat, and a chair that left multiple members of the family injured. According to court documents, Barry Salvado Rodriguez, 43, Lewistown, and his wife, Leann, were arguing at 10 Vogts Lane, on June 28. According to the documents, police were dispatched to the home for a report of a male subject smashing a vehicle and also cutting open a fence to a pig pen.

