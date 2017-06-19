PennDOT: Roads in good shape
That was the message communicated Thursday by Tom Zurat, assistant district executive of design for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, during a meeting of the Mifflin County Planning Commission. Zurat said there are approximately 3,500 miles of state-owned roadway and 2,500 in District 2. About 271 miles of roadway and 184 of those bridges are located within the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|May 30
|Jess6270
|72
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May '17
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|What a joke
|3
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC