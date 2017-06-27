One dead after crash

One person died, two others were critically injured after a two vehicle crash in Oliver Township Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown. According to the release, troopers were dispatched to the crash at 2:02 p.m. to the area of U.S. Highway 522 near Jack's Mountain Road, where a temporary bridge is located due to construction.

