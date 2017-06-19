Miss Pennsylvania crowned
Miss Central Pennsylvania, Katie Schreckengast, who received the title of Miss Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Pageant in Jan. in Lewistown, won the title of Miss Pennsylvania Saturday at the Miss Pennsylvania Pageant in Pittsburgh. Schreckengast competed against 33 others from across the Commonwealth to win the title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|May 30
|Jess6270
|72
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May '17
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|What a joke
|3
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC