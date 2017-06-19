Memories tell the tale of the - 72 Flood

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the day many remember as the worst flood to ever hit the Juniata Valley. After four days of torrential rainfall from a storm called Agnes, the rains became even heavier and steadier in the early morning hours of June 22, 1972.

