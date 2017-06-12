MCSD votes down borough proposal
The Mifflin County School District will not contribute to a project proposed by Lewistown Borough to address safety issues and improve traffic flow on the south side of town. During a special voting meeting held Thursday evening, the school board opted to vote on the Kish Street Improvement Project, which was proposed to bring roadway improvements to the area of Kish Street and Green Avenue in Lewistown.
