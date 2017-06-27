Lewistown woman in command at Fort Bliss unit
Lt. Col. Pamela Lawson, of Lewistown, has been deployed as commander of the 7218th Medical Support Unit for the purpose of supporting the Soldier Resilience and Readiness Center at Fort Bliss in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|May 30
|Jess6270
|72
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May '17
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|What a joke
|3
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC