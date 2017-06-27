Lewistown woman in command at Fort Bl...

Lewistown woman in command at Fort Bliss unit

Friday Jun 23

Lt. Col. Pamela Lawson, of Lewistown, has been deployed as commander of the 7218th Medical Support Unit for the purpose of supporting the Soldier Resilience and Readiness Center at Fort Bliss in Texas.

Lewistown, PA

