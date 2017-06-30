Let Freedom Ring' concert to be held Friday in Lewistown
The melodies of Leonard Bernstein and the lyrics of Stephen Sondheim will celebrate the 60th anniversary of their broadway musical, Cmdr. Brad Williams will share some inspirational highlights of our flag through the years.
