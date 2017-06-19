Habitat breaks ground

Habitat breaks ground

Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Sentinel photo by JULIANNE CAHILL Habitat for Humanity of Mifflin County breaks ground on its newest building project, located along Lindy Lane in Lewistown. Pictured are, from left, Jeff Bell, president of Habitat for Humanity of Mifflin County; Mike Spahr and Harold Aitkin, volunteers; Randy, Lilianah, Macey holding Reeslyn, and Ryker Dressler, home recipients; Jerry Aitkin, volunteer; Rick Baldwin, of Thrivent; Juanita Henry, Habitat treasurer; and Lori Henry, of Thrivent Financial.

