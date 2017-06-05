Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Kathy Druckemiller, left, and Donald Loht, of Decatur, light the torch to signify the start of the 32nd annual Senior Games Monday at Kish Park. The games, which are for Mifflin and Juniata county residents who are 55 years of age and older, are coordinated by the Mifflin-Juniata Area Agency on Aging.

