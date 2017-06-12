Day at the river
Sentinel photos by BUFFIE BOYER Siblings Sydnee Fetterman, back, and Hayden Fetterman, both of Lewistown, splash each other Monday while swimming in the Juniata River near Granville. The children were swimming with Megan Fetterman and Aydin Bohn.
