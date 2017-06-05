Community Partnerships RC&D to celebrate 25 years with open house
Community Partnerships RC&D will commemorate its 25th anniversary at an open house, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at the organization's Taylor House Headquarters, 23 N. Main St., Lewistown. Fellowship, food and drink will be offered, and the event is open to the public.
