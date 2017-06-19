Community honors Tunall
ABOVE:a SA plaque naming the Lewistown Community Garden in memory of the late Jim Tunall was presented Sunday by the Penn State Master Gardeners and placed at the entrance of the garden. LEFT: Unveiling the street sign which renames Library Drive to Jim Tunall Drive are Tunall's daughter, Olivia, left, and wife, Judy, during a dedication service Sunday in Lewistown.
