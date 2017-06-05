Commissioners approve agenda items
A Approved support agreements between the county and the Pennsylvania Children and Youth Association for the periods April 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017, and July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. A Ratified the following hazardous materials checks: $558 to New Pig Corporation for the purchase of absorbent materials; and $1,520 to Kaza Fire Equipment for the purchase of foam.
