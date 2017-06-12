Borough formerly known as Stockton celebrating 150 years
Submitted photo The McClure Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee includes, from left, front, Kathy Rarich, Missy Moyer, Denise Boonie, Louella Ritter and Bonnie Jones; back, Gerry Botdrof, Andrew Erb, Tim Moyer, Andrew Benner, Edwin Weader and Janet Walter. Submitted photo A view of McClure in its early years is included in the book, 'Discovering the History of McClure Borough and West Beaver Township, Snyder County,' written for the borough's upcoming sesquicentennial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|May 30
|Jess6270
|72
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May '17
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|What a joke
|3
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC