Beacon Light to host a job fair today

For those interested in a career in human services, a job fair, hosted by Beacon Light Behavioral Health System and Beacon Light Adult Residential Services, will be held today at the Lewistown Community Center, 108 Montgomery Ave., Lewistown. From noon until 3 p.m., attendees will have the chance to learn about Beacon Light, services provided and full and part-time jobs.

