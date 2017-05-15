Urban verdure
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER The Community Services Group, an organization that adopted one of the concrete planters in downtown Lewistown, started filling its planter with flowers Tuesday morning. Pictured are, from left, Nikki Berrier, Carol Reed, Richard Snyder, Karen Sweitzer and David Swinedford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May 9
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mustang1965
|71
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC