Unknown injuries in early morning crash
It is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of a vehicle crash in the early hours Thursday. The Lewistown Fire Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Walnut Street near Edgewater Avenue in Lewistown.
