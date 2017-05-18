Tunall to be honored by street name in June
The renaming of Library Drive in Lewistown to Jim Tunall Drive will become official with the unveiling of the street sign at 3 p.m. on June 18. The event will take place near the corner of North Wayne Street and Library Drive, at the Mifflin County Library parking lot. Tunall, who died last year, was the executive director of the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce.
