Singers needed for - Let Freedom Ring' concert
The concert will feature the Lewistown Community Band and the Lewistown Community Chorus. This year, the band and choir will salute the late, great American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein by featuring music from Choir rehearsals will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 11, 18 in the sanctuary of St John's Lutheran Church, 120 N. Main St. in Lewistown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Tue
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mustang1965
|71
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC