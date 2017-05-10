Singers needed for - Let Freedom Ring...

Singers needed for - Let Freedom Ring' concert

Saturday May 6 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

The concert will feature the Lewistown Community Band and the Lewistown Community Chorus. This year, the band and choir will salute the late, great American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein by featuring music from Choir rehearsals will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 11, 18 in the sanctuary of St John's Lutheran Church, 120 N. Main St. in Lewistown.

