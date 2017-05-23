Senior Games
The 32nd annual Senior Games, coordinated by the Mifflin-Juniata Area Agency on Aging, will be held June 5 to 9., at various locations in the two-county region. The opening day will include breakfast, health screenings and information booths, and an opening ceremony at the Moose Family Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May 9
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mustang1965
|71
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC