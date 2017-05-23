Senior Games

Senior Games

Friday May 19 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

The 32nd annual Senior Games, coordinated by the Mifflin-Juniata Area Agency on Aging, will be held June 5 to 9., at various locations in the two-county region. The opening day will include breakfast, health screenings and information booths, and an opening ceremony at the Moose Family Center.

