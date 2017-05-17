Scout's honored

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Paul Wilson Jr., left, accepts the Good Scout Award from Mel Thomas at the 44th annual Good Scout Dinner Wednesday at the Moose Family Center in Lewistown. As a former Scout, a supporter of youth activities including scouting, a local business owner and member of many local organizations, Wilson was chosen because he exemplifies the Scout spirit.

