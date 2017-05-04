Roadside attractions

It started out as a fairly routine assignment - the Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau added a couple new features to their website, and could we help inform our readers about them in conjunction with National Travel Week, May 7-13. So I got an early peek at the latest local special interest tour on the website www.juniatarivervalley.org, which is shared by the Visitors Bureau and the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.