Quilts through the Years'
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER A family quilt featuring the names of hundreds of people is a part of the 'Quilts Through the Years' exhibit, opening on May 23 at the McCoy House Museum in Lewistown. Guests are invited to visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. any Tuesday or stop by from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on June 25. REEDSVILLE - A dedication of Brown's Mills Square on Main Street, Reedsville, will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|May 9
|Alby17944
|19
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mustang1965
|71
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC