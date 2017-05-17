Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER A family quilt featuring the names of hundreds of people is a part of the 'Quilts Through the Years' exhibit, opening on May 23 at the McCoy House Museum in Lewistown. Guests are invited to visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. any Tuesday or stop by from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on June 25. REEDSVILLE - A dedication of Brown's Mills Square on Main Street, Reedsville, will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

