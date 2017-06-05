Proposed budget with no tax hike receives approval

Local residents will be spared a tax increase following passage of the proposed final general fund budget by the Mifflin County School District Board of Directors Thursday. The 2017-18 spending plan is $74,746,593 and will hold the line on taxes despite a slight increase of .36 percent in expenditures from this year to next year, according to Superintendent James Estep.

