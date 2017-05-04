Police reports

A Failure to comply with registration requirements - Nov. 1, 2016-April 19 - Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown troopers investigated an incident involving Charles West Jr., 39, who is required to register with the Megan's Law Unit. West failed to provide accurate information regarding his registration and was subsequently charged through Magisterial District Judge Barbara M. Lyter's office.

