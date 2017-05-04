Police reports
A Failure to comply with registration requirements - Nov. 1, 2016-April 19 - Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown troopers investigated an incident involving Charles West Jr., 39, who is required to register with the Megan's Law Unit. West failed to provide accurate information regarding his registration and was subsequently charged through Magisterial District Judge Barbara M. Lyter's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr 8
|Mustang1965
|71
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Convict39
|17
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC