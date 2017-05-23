PennDOT to work on 25 miles of roadway
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will continue work this coming week to improve more than 25 miles of roadway in Mifflin and Juniata counties. The work is intended to improve roadway ride quality and extend the life of the roadway surface.
