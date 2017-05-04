Pedestrian hit in crash

Pedestrian hit in crash

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Emergency vehicles are parked Sunday near the Lewistown Branch of the Mifflin County Library. According to scanner reports, a 10-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike around 4:50 p.m. on Wayne Street, in Lewistown.

Lewistown, PA

