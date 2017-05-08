Pedal power
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Dave Coble, left, and Howie Shultz, ride their bikes Tuesday, along Kish Bank on Electric Avenue in Lewistown, as part of Coble's effort to raise money for the bank's Power of Pink Campaign. Coble, Belleville branch manager, rode his bike 50 miles, with sponsorship for each mile, and visited all the Mifflin County branches along his ride.
