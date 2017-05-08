Pedal power

Pedal power

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Dave Coble, left, and Howie Shultz, ride their bikes Tuesday, along Kish Bank on Electric Avenue in Lewistown, as part of Coble's effort to raise money for the bank's Power of Pink Campaign. Coble, Belleville branch manager, rode his bike 50 miles, with sponsorship for each mile, and visited all the Mifflin County branches along his ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15) 12 hr Alby17944 19
Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) Apr 21 Jim5624 343
Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14) Apr 20 What a joke 3
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Apr '17 Mustang1965 71
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Feb '17 air max shoes 26
Bar flys and street girls Jan '17 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan '17 Eileen Biddle 1
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC