Ort, Snyder promoted at Kish Bank

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Kish Bank has announced the promotions of Peter Ort, assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank's Lewistown Financial Center; and Glenn Snyder, assistant vice president and facilities manager/security officer, to vice president. Ort began his career at Kish Bank in 2007 as the branch manager for the Lewistown branch on Electric Avenue.

