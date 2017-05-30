Ort, Snyder promoted at Kish Bank
Kish Bank has announced the promotions of Peter Ort, assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank's Lewistown Financial Center; and Glenn Snyder, assistant vice president and facilities manager/security officer, to vice president. Ort began his career at Kish Bank in 2007 as the branch manager for the Lewistown branch on Electric Avenue.
Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
