Open for service

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Amanda Shore, community services supervisor at the Mifflin-Juniata Regional Services Corporation in Lewistown, chats with Joyce Nicholas while some of the entries for a photo contest lie on the table during the corporation's open house Tuesday. The open house gave the community a chance to tour the facility and see the services the company provides including, but not limited to, the Mifflin-Juniata Area Agency on Aging, Mifflin-Juniata Food Service and Call-A-Ride Service.

