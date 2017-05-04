Nancollas' resignation accepted
On the heels of her surprising announcement April 20, the Mifflin County Commissioners formally accepted the resignation of former colleague Lisa Nancollas Thursday, during their regular biweekly business meeting. "She was here, she was fully engaged, and she cared about the people of Mifflin County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr 8
|Mustang1965
|71
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Convict39
|17
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC