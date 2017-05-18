Mifflin County commissioners acknowledge Hidlay
Mifflin County High School state wrestling champion Trent Hidlay was honored Thursday by the Mifflin County Commissioners. Hidlay recently joined his brother Hayden as the Huskies' second state wrestling champion after completing an undefeated 38-0 season.
