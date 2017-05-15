Mifflin County Commissioner seat to be filled on Friday
The identity of the newest Mifflin County Commissioner will be announced at a news conference scheduled for noon Friday at the Mifflin County Courthouse in Lewistown, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Mifflin County Commissioner Kevin Kodish. The new county commissioner, who will be appointed by David Barron, the president judge of the Mifflin County Court of Common Pleas, will replace Lisa Nancollas, who unexpectedly resigned April 20 after the board reorganized, naming Kodish as chairman and Commissioner Steven Dunkle as vice chairman.
