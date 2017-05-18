Man involved in 2 incidents

Man involved in 2 incidents

Monday May 15 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

According to a news release from the Lewistown Police Department, at 1:36 a.m. May 13, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street, Lewistown, to a report of a vehicle hitting a Domino's Pizza delivery vehicle, injuring the delivery person and then trying to flee the scene. Calls to 911 reported a red colored minivan hit the delivery vehicle, then drove away and hit a utility pole near Lombardi Circle.

