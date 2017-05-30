Man Facing Arson Charges After Allege...

Man Facing Arson Charges After Allegedly Starting Dumpster Fires

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Statecollege.com

A Lewistown man is facing felony arson charges after police say he started fires in four dumpsters in downtown State College early Wednesday morning. At about 12:30 a.m. police responded to reports of multiple dumpster fires on West Calder Way and discovered fires had been started in four dumpsters between the 100 block and 300 block, according to a criminal complaint.

Read more at Statecollege.com.

