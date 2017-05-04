Literacy carnival set for children, families
A literacy carnival for children in fifth grade and younger, along with their parents, will be held May 10 at the Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology in Lewistown. The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. and will include family-friendly games and activities, a bounce house, petting zoo, school tour and refreshments.
