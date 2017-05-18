Lewistown woman charged

A Lewistown woman has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after an incident Wednesday at the Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, according to a news release from the Mifflin County Regional Police Department. According to the release, at 7:24 p.m. responding officers from MCRPD met with hospital security officers who told police that staff saw Chelsey M. Meck, 30, of Lewistown, carrying a baby in her arms with a firearm on her hip in the 'open carry' manor.

