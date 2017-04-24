Kid Connection takes over

Sentinel photos by TIMa SSHUMAKER Aubrie McCartney, 4, of Lewistown, decorates a cookie with colorful icing at Kid Connection Saturday in Lewistown. Hannah Johnson, 8, of Lewistown, shows part of what she learned with the All Star Intergalactic Starz cheerleading squad during a demonstration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.