Hospital to hold shooter training

Friday May 5

This drill, was postponed from March 14 due to the late season snow storm. Danielle Sampsell, media relations for Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, said the drill will involve key hospital staff, including nurses and administrators, members of local law enforcement and external consultants to help develop those individuals for a crisis situation.

