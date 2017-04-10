Hospital is put to the test
Police, emergency medical personnel and hospital staff participated in an active shooter drill, which tested the response of the police force and the hospital policy in place. The Lewistown and Mifflin County Regional police departments participated in the drill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr 8
|Mustang1965
|71
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Convict39
|17
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC